LOOK: Siya Kolisi and David Beckham spotted court side in Paris, but we want to know what their chat was about

The NBA Paris Game 2024 kicked off on Thursday and the court side was of course filled with famous faces, including South Africa’s Siya Kolisi. Kolisi was not the only famous face spotted at the Accor Arena in Paris, former English footballer David Beckham was also there to watch the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the league’s third regular-season game.

Other celebrities seen include Christina Milian, Matt Pokora, Pharrell Williams, and football player Kylian 'Mbappe' Lottin. Beckham posted on his Instagram stories, a short clip of himself and the Springbok captain having a little moment, court side. The two sports players are seen talking, but what they are saying cannot exactly be heard, sparking interest as to what the conversation could be about.

The possibilities are endless as to what they could have spoken about, but judging from their body language, it was a friendly conversation, with the two even sharing a few soft touches. Kolisi and his family last year moved to Paris as Siya furthered his rugby career with Racing 92. This December the famous family got their first taste of a Parisian Christmas after exploring the Jardin des tuileries, a park close to the Louvre.