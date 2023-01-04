Local actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza may have had a 2022 filled with headline making drama but that has not stopped him from collecting accolades. Taking to his Instagram account, the multi-award winning actor admitted he was honoured to have received all of his awards throughout his career.

In 2022, Khoza won the Best Actor at the African Social Entertainment Awards, he was also nominated in the drama queen category at the 14th Feather Awards. He posted a video of himself holding his accolades as his father stood beside him. “I am extremely honoured to have received all of these awards,” he shared.

“I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure that every other nominee for these awards was as capable if not more, of winning these awards.” Among his many awards, Khoza has won a Royal Soapie Award for his role Shaka on “The Queen”. A role he was reportedly let go from but surprisingly has returned to it, in the telenovela’s finale season. In his post, the actor acknowledged that he has faced several challenges along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza) “I have faced several challenges on my way here, but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today; a thorough professional who knows exactly what he wants. “I’m someone who sets his eyes on a goal and does not lose sight of it, unless it is achieved. “Winning these awards would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my seniors and my colleagues, for whom I have the deepest respect, and from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself and perform better at each role I portray,” he added.

