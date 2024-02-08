LOOK: Vusi Nova gifted Zahara’s guitar by late singer’s family

Award-winning artist Vusi Nova recently took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video of himself playing a tune on a guitar.
Nova, in his caption, revealed that he has been gifted the guitar by the family of the award-winning musician Bulelwa Mkutukana better known as Zahara.
The afro-pop singer died in December at the age of 36 after over a month stay in hospital. Nova had been by the family’s side during her hospital stay and during the funeral.
Real name, Vusumzi Nongxa, was a close friend to Zahara, and since her untimely death has been posting some of their memorable videos on social media.
In his caption, Nova shared about the beautiful thing the family had done by gifting him the prized items.
“I can’t guys, my heart. So Zahara’s family did one of the most beautiful things ever!
“They just dropped off some of her collection of guitars and said they know she would have wanted me to have them.🥹 thank you so much!🥹❤️🙏🏾”
Speaking at her funeral held at East London International Convention Centre, Nova was visibly distraught before delivering a heartfelt tribute.
“Bulelwa was special, she was extraordinary,” said Nova while wiping away tears.
“For me, right now, she was the one person who understood me. I understood her. Bulelwa took, literally, my secrets to the grave,” he added.
“She took all my secrets to the grave,” Nova repeated. “I want to promise her I will take her secrets to the grave.”