WATCH: Somizi on the industry owing Zahara an apology and hurting her with his SAMAs joke

The memorial service of multi-award winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, took place at Rhema Bible Church. Her family, friends and entertainment industry colleagues gathered together to pay their last respects.

Famous faces such as Zahara’s former label boss TK Nciza and DJ Sbu, Lusanda Mbane and Nomcebo Zikode were also in attendance. Media personality Unathi Nkayi was the programme director, Zahara’s good friend Vusi Nova kicked off the memorial to perform a rendition of her favourite song ‘Lizalis Idinga Lakho’. Ringo Madlingozi, Judith Sephuma, Nomcebo Zikode and Brenda Mtambo performed some of the legendary artist’s music in between speakers.

Zahara’s mother was emotional as her sister Lumka recalled her final moments and how doctors called them to be by her side. [WATCH] #Zahara's sister, Lumka Mkutukana, says the doctor called the family to the hospital to witness her pass away as she would pass on at any given time, and they witnessed the machines signal her taking her last breath. #RIPZahara #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/3S5Vx0BIzu — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 14, 2023

Her fiancé Mpho Xaba also shared a bit about how their relationship began, revealing how he stood her up three times because of his reservations of being with a celebrity before they finally got things going. [WATCH] Zahara's fiancé Mpho Xaba describes how they met, and his initial feelings about dating a star.#Newzroom405 #ZaharaMemorialService pic.twitter.com/HKvO5WaN7G — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) December 14, 2023

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo took to the podium to pay tribute to his friend and reflected on how the industry failed to be there for the singer during her difficult moments and how they, including him, owed her an apology. Somizi on his SAMA’s joke about Zahara’s drinking says “I hurt her” #ZaharaMemorial pic.twitter.com/jfMMSRoxUm — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) December 14, 2023

“I was hosting the SAMAs and I made a joke about her drinking and stuff and only later in years did we realise what we say to people, how we make them feel is very important and I learnt my lesson. “I took it for granted that it was a joke but you don't know how much we hurt people and I realise later that I hurt her. Luckily, we had time to reconcile and become friends again but still she went through a rough time and I wasn't there.” Mhlongo explained that he took away the lesson that we need to stop laughing about people’s downfalls in life, and if you can’t help, shut up.