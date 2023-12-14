DJ Sbu opens up about wanting to mend relationship with Zahara and understanding public's anger towards him

Former TS Records co-owner Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope following the death of musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana has been at the receiving end of backlash on social media. Ever since news broke, Zahara’s name has been trending along with DJ Sbu’s.

In 2019, Zahara revealed she had not been receiving royalties from her former record label TS Records and was owed millions by them. DJ Sbu has denied the label owning her any money and has claimed it was actually the other way around. Speaking to the SABC, DJ Sbu publicly spoke on his relationship with the late songstress who he helped turn into a star and acknowledged people’s anger towards him because of the things Zahara alleged.

“We had great moments; she was like my younger sister. Zahara’s album, you would find out the whole album was nice. “People are blaming me; I understand the anger, as it’s a loss to us all, we lost someone we love. “As a black person, I would like to pay so much condolence, stop talking about other things now and talk about it later.”

The music executive, entrepreneur turned podcaster, has not shared his thoughts on social media but done interviews on major TV stations.

He has, however, posted throwback images of him and Zahara during their happier times on Instagram but turned the comments off. Speaking on Newsroom Afrika, DJ Sbu admitted to having wanted to repair their relationship but it never happened. They did come close when fellow musician Vusi Nova reached out to him on Zahara’s behalf. He asked for the nation to remember her for the great artist that she was and lamented that TS Records did everything by the book.

In both interviews, the DJ explained the process of Zahara’s royalties; TS Records’ agreement with Universal Music, which at one point overpaid the artist.

Her deal with Sheer Music Publishing was meant to also distribute royalties directly to Zahara. He did also acknowledge that he is open at a later stage, after mourning to revisit the situation with the family, and if need be, upon consultation with all parties involved do what is necessary. Zahara’s memorial will be held at Rhema Bible Church and her funeral will be in the Eastern Cape on December 23.