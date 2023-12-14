WATCH: Zahara celebrated by family and friends

The memory and life of award-winning musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, is being celebrated by her friends and family at Rhema Bible Church. On Monday evening, news broke that the singer and songwriter, 36, had died. The news comes just after her family confirmed her hospitalization following complaints about physical pains.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa confirmed the news, leading messages of condolences. “I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA.” Kodwa tweeted on X. “My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.” Her family on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the 36-year-old had passed away on Monday “surrounded by family and loved ones.”

Paying tribute to her, Zahara’s family wrote: “It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara. “She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world.” Kodwa also shared a poster revealing her memorial service would be celebrated at Rhema Bible Church on Thursday.