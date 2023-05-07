Makhadzi asks for bookings not to be made via her former management

Fresh off the news that Makhadzi has parted ways with record label Open Mic Productions after not renewing her contract, the award-winning musician has revealed her new booking details. An artist’s booking details are key information and help promoters secure the said artist for their event. When a booking is made to an incorrect account, this sometimes causes dispute, when the performer fails to pitch.

On Twitter, the “MaGear” hitmaker shared with her followers a picture of the booking details and in her caption, she urged people to use them and not book through Open Mic Productions. “Book me now. Don’t book me via open mic cz honestly I won’t show up , the contract has anded. I don’t want to fight with promoters and my fans,” she tweeted. Book me now . Don’t book me via open mic cz honestly I won’t show up , the contract has anded . I don’t want to fight with promoters and my fans . pic.twitter.com/Nbw53VDNwX — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) May 4, 2023 In a media statement, Makhadzi shared that she opted to not renew her contract, which ended in March 2023, “after three years of fruitful and productive working relationship”.

She explained that she made the decision to not renew her contract to focus on her own company Makhadzi Entertainment and her other business ventures. Open Mic Productions spokesperson, Nkateko Maluleke, said they would not be commenting on her leaving the label but referred to Makhadzi as their artist. “We will not be commenting on this issue as we are contractually bound by confidentiality provisions in the agreement entered into with our artist Makhadzi.”