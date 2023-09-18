Minnie Dlamini bags two-year hosting deal with Miss World South Africa

The countdown for the Miss World pageant is on and in the build-up to the big day, organisers have announced that Minnie Dlamini will be the host. Mzansi’s ‘diamond’ presenter and actress will be supported by Zanele Morrison, Shirley van Wyk, and the conversation architect Thami Nkadimeng.

Dlamini made the huge announcement on Friday on Metro FM’s Best Breakfasts with DJ Sabby, where she couldn't hide her excitement. “The Official host for @missworldsouthafrica airing globally 🌍💎🚀Bagged for the next two years 😘 From Little Miss South Africa 2002 to this? 😭❤️ “Thank you @bouwercarol for the huge honour. I can’t wait to make you and the organisation proud 💎 #GlobalTVPresenter,” captioned Dlamini in an Instagram post.

Dlamini told DJ Sabby and the team that despite hosting on numerous stages, the Miss World South Africa was sentimental to her because of its global footprint. “I’m excited to unearth the beauty with a purpose, which is what the Miss World organisation is all about and seeing our South African girls really take that stage and see what they can do with the platform.”