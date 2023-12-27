Musa Keys fans left disappointed over last-minute Detty December postponement

In November, Musa Keys announced that he would be hosting a festival-style concert at Polokwane, Limpopo’s Peter Mokaba Stadium. Sadly, things have not gone the musician’s way and Detty December has had to be postponed.

Keys took to his Instagram account and shared the not-so-good news that they have had to postpone the concert which was advertised as a homecoming festival. “Due to unforeseen technical and production challenges, we unfortunately will not be ready to host the event as initially planned and sincerely apologise to all ticket holders and supporters alike. “As a team, we have looked at various options to see how best we can deliver but all options won’t allow us to bring the world class experience we wanted to share with you.

“We feel it is best to revalute the event/our plans so that we can satisfy all concerns and ensure we come back stronger,” read the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys)

His fans were certainly shattered over the news, especially with all the exciting build-up leading up to the day, but others encouraged the hitmaker to come back stronger, with many acknowledging that putting on a show of a huge scale is never easy. Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest, who knows very well that filling up a stadium is not easy, showed support for Musa Keys in his comments, “Next year ma G!!!” he commented. “Hade boizin.. Uzophinda grand next jaar 💪🏾” said rapper Kwesta.