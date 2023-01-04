Mzansi is looking forward to Siya Kolisi’s unflinching and searingly honest documentary

His story, of overcoming the odds, is an inspiration to many who have heard it. The Springbok captain continues to make moves that not only make his family but also his country proud. He has just announced a major move to relocate to France to play for Racing 92.

Siya Kolisi’s rise from humble beginnings to lifting that World Cup trophy. I’m getting goosebumps already 🥺❤️ #RiseSiyaKolisi — &faanaa 𓂃𓂃𓂃 (@whoistroniiq) January 3, 2023 Now, Mzansi and the world are set to see a different side to the multi-award-winning sportsman in his new deeply personal documentary, "Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story”, when it premières at the end of February. If the documentary’s title rings a bell, it is because it is similar to his 2021 autobiography “Rise”. The documentary’s title also serves as a message to encourage others to ‘rise’ up from any circumstances or challenges, while most importantly it is also the English meaning of Kolisi’s mother’s name Phakama, who he honours through the messaging of this documentary.

Siya Kolisi tells his story, yey. It's definitely going to be a good one 💃#RiseSiyaKolisi https://t.co/G8HqfKcIMI — ✨Pebbles✨ (@PebblesNeo) January 3, 2023 "Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story" has been in production for the better part of the past three years and will offer insights into the making of the man, both on and off the rugby field. Opening up on a range of subjects close to his heart, Kolisi reflects on the various challenges he has tackled on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the Springboks’ first black African captain. This proudly South African production – which was facilitated by world-renowned agency Roc Nation Sports International – showcases the authentic Siya Kolisi Story: uncut, unflinching and searingly honest.

Kolisi shared that he wanted to be as “real” as possible when telling his story, in his way. Siya Kolisi is inspiration to a dynamic South African nation. This is a real life heroes journey. 🫶🏾 #RiseSiyaKolisi — &faanaa 𓂃𓂃𓂃 (@whoistroniiq) January 3, 2023 “At the end of the day, every single human being has made mistakes and experienced challenges, and I’m not scared to admit that. I think if you hide it and hold onto it, that means you’re not moving on, and I want to normalise addressing these subjects openly.” I’m looking forward to hearing it from a caption. 🤩 #RiseSiyaKolisi — Yolanda🦋 (@YolandaKarabo) January 3, 2023 Throughout his life, Kolisi has been surrounded by strong women, from his grandmother, aunt, his mother and wife Rachel and this will be showcased in the documentary.

