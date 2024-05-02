Mzansi’s Biko’s Manna wow on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

The siblings trio consisting of Nhlangothi Biko, 16, Manna, 13, and Mfundo, aged eight, made a name for themselves for their viral videos on social media.

On their second appearance, the siblings performed ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ and also taught presenter Jennifer Hudson the viral Tshwala Bam challenge. The song ‘Tshwala Bami’ recently won the Best Viral Challenge award at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The trio took to their official social media page to express their gratitude for being granted the opportunity to come back to the show and what it meant for them.

“WOW WOW!! We have no words to express how grateful we are to be called back @jenniferhudsonshow To think that we sat on the couch where every artist and amazing🔥🔥person has sat on, was so humbling and we were filled with so much joy and loved chatting with you!!!!!