Nadia Jaftha is in her hot girl era following breakup with Xavier Haupt - and gets new wheels to prove it

Award-wining content creator Nadia Jaftha is living life out loud and in colour. Just a few days after releasing a joint statement with musician Xavier Haupt that they had decided to end their relationship, Jaftha splurged on a new set of wheels.

While other women go for the big chop following the end of a romance, the TV personality opted for a sexy little number. Sharing a video of herself collecting her shiny new Porsche, Jaftha dressed to impress in a form-fitting black dress to complement the car’s red hot colour.

DJ Zinhle joked: “1 airport pickup please. 😍 congratulations Nads.” Surprisingly, Haupt also slipped in a series of emojis.

Picture: Instagram screenshot The couple called time on their relationship a few days ago by releasing a statement via their respective social media accounts. “We have come to the decision that perhaps it is best if we both embark on our individual journeys. We all love. We all learn, and some of us return.

“We’re deciding to trust the process, whatever the outcome may be. We have no ill feelings towards each other. “Thank you to everyone that supported our journey and we hope that you can understand,” stated the shared post.