Nando’s takes a cheeky swipe at Sonia Booth with a funny ad

Pretoria – Nando’s have long been known for its topical advertisements whose cheeky and often disruptive humour poke fun and ruffles feathers. Its latest one is another classic.

Story continues below Advertisement

The fast-food company didn’t waste time in turning Sonia and Mathew Booth’s situation into a quirky advertising opportunity. This is after Sonia Booth took to social media to expose her former soccer star husband Matthew’s alleged infidelity on Instagram. Sonia dropped the files on Instagram and came armed with evidence as well.

From expensive flowers, lunches, out of town stays and a Gucci Guilty cologne. As if the cheating was not enough, Sonia made it known that while she was expecting a cake for her son’s birthday, her husband baked a cheesecake on the eve of the son’s birthday and only to give it to his mistress. That’s where Nando’s saw an opportunity to strike with a tweet bellow:

Story continues below Advertisement

Don’t get caught offside, order on the Nando’s App instead. pic.twitter.com/4mYFoIOk2U — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 8, 2022 The tweet has gathered over one thousand retweets and over six thousand likes. Meanwhile, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, the married woman who has been romantically linked with Booth, has taken to social media to post a video that it was business as usual. Mthombeni-Möller has yet to confirm or deny the allegations, which her husband was now aware of, according to Sonia.

Story continues below Advertisement

A bank statement also showed purchases of flowers and expensive lunch dates in Illovo, Sandton. There were also trips to Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga, allegedly, using Sonia’s car. In a post on her social media, Mthombeni-Möller, did not address the allegations.

Instead, she was inside a Virgin Active gym and declared she was keeping it moving. Booth has yet to comment on the matter. IOL