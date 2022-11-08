WATCH: Bongani Mthombeni-Möller ‘keeps it moving’ amid claims she cheated with Matthew Booth

Durban – Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, the married woman who has been romantically linked to former footballer Matthew Booth, has taken to social media to post a video that it was business as usual. Booth’s wife, Sonia, took to social media on Monday night to publicise details about how the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender and the fitness guru had been in an apparent relationship since February.

Cheesecake baking, missing tupperwares, Gucci guilty perfumes, expensive lunch dates in Illovo, Sandton, and using Sonia’s own car to travel with the alleged mistress in long road trips to KZN, were some of the details Sonia revealed. Sonia shared how she was able to piece together their movements via her car’ tracking app and by the use of a private investigator. She also revealed how her husband, Booth, baked a cheesecake a night before their son's birthday, but by the morning, the cake was gone. The cake had been made and delivered to the alleged lover, who later shared it with her family and the husband apparently remarked the cake was delicious.

Mthombeni-Möller has yet to confirm or deny the allegations, which her husband was now aware of, according to Sonia. Sonia further shared how she met with Mthombeni-Möller's partner who gave her his blessings to go public with her findings. A bank statement also showed purchases of flowers and expensive lunch dates in Illovo, Sandton.

There were also trips to Pietermaritzburg and Umhlanga, allegedly, using Sonia’s car. In a post on her social media, Mthombeni-Möller, did not address the allegations. Instead, she was inside a Virgin Active gym and declared she was keeping it moving.

Commenting on the gym’s campaign, she says: “We are the ones to dare to live. “The ones who dare to move.

“The ones who dare to carry on under difficult circumstances. “We are the ones who dare, so dare and uh, keep it moving.” Booth has yet to comment on the matter.