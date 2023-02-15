Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 15, 2023

No more tickets to be issued for AKA’s mega life celebration

South Africa Johannesburg AKA presser 14 February 2023. For the first time since AKAs killing at the weekend his father Tony Forbs today spoke at a press brief in Bryanston. He thanked South Africa for their support and a special thanks to SAPS Durban and AKAs Durban based friends for the help they gave. He also denounced social media posts that painted some of the rappers friends in a bad light. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African news Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Within a matter of hours, the free tickets for the memorial service of multi-award winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes were gone.

AKA’s family announced the slain rappers memorial details on Tuesday and a link via Webtickets was made live for the public to obtain tickets for the memorial service taking place at Sandton Convention Centre.

His family also announced that he would be laid to rest in an intimate funeral service on Saturday.

The rapper was shot dead, outside Wish, a restaurant in Durban, last Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

By three o’clock on Tuesday afternoon those who tried to obtain a ticket where met with the unfortunate news that there were no more available.

The rapper’s management on Wednesday thanked the Megacy for their overwhelming response to Supa Mega’s celebration of life and acknowledged that all tickets have been fully subscribed to.

“All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued,” read the statement.

Those who will not be physically present are urged to join via livestream and supporters have been urged not to send money to anyone selling tickets and no tickets will be issued at the door.

“Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be apart of this experience by joining us via livestream.

“It’s important to note that no tickets were sold and encourage you not to send money to anyone selling tickets. We humbly request that non-ticket holders do not come to the venue. Absolutely no tickets will be issued at the door.”

