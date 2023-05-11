Pearl Thusi dedicates short film role to her ‘friend Riky Rick and his wife, Bianca’

Mzansi actress Pearl Thusi has seemingly mastered the art of moving in silence.
The “Queen Sono” has been hard at work lately filming various projects across the continent and only sharing with her friends when the time is right.
Last year, it was revealed that Thusi had bagged a leading role in a Nigerian short film “Her Perfect Life”. In the film, Thusi stars alongside Joseph Benjamin.
The film is the directorial debut of Nigerian film producer and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu. “Her Perfect Life” shines a spotlight on mental health in Africa, a much-needed conversation.
According to a report on Premium Times Nigeria: “Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim, 39, seems to have a perfect life – a flourishing career, a growing business, a loving husband and two bright, beautiful children. Why does she want to end it all?“
Thusi recently shared with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram some special behind-the-scenes of the film which was shot in Lagos, Nigeria. In one of her post’s captions, Thusi shared why the role was close to her heart.
“The topic of mental health on the African continent is a very taboo one, in all walks of life. And Mo is telling two powerful stories of people from opposite ends of the spectrum dealing with the same demons. Her perfect life is only one of them.
“To teach us that no one is immune to mental illness and the scourge it inflicts on one’s mind and highlighting how it affects those around victims/ survivors of mental health,” she wrote.
Thusi went on to also reveal that she dedicates the role to the late award-winning rapper Riky Rick, who died from suicide in 2022, and had shared his struggles with his mental health.
“I dedicate this film to my friend Riky Rick and his wife, Bianca as well as his children. 🤍🤍🤍🤍I thought of you constantly throughout filming ‘Her Perfect Life’. Even now, you continue to inspire not just me but millions around the world.”
She also dedicated the film to “anyone and everyone fighting an unseen battle with the self.”