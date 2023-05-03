Pinky Girl reveals valuable lessons learnt from her ‘estranged’ cousin Bonang Matheba

Reality TV star Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe has acknowledged the lessons she has learnt from her cousin, media personality Bonang Matheba, despite the recent rumoured conflict between them. During a recent interview with Bonolo “Bee Sting” Molosiwa on Kaya 959, Pinky Girl said if there’s anything she learnt from her cousin it is consistency, an important trait she hopes to apply in her life and career.

“I learnt a lot (from her). Consistency. You need to tell yourself, this is what I want to achieve and do it. As long as you put it in your mind… you are going to achieve it,” she told Bee Sting. The Pretoria-born star also opened up about losing her father. “I have been home for six months after losing my dad in October year… that’s why I’m back in Pretoria but I’m coming back to Joburg because my life is in Joburg,” shared the star.

Pinky Girl went on to explain that taking time away from the limelight has helped her deal with the loss. “It’s tough guys… And people don’t know that thing of losing someone dear to your heart. “I’m okay now. I’ve survived it all and I’m taking care of my family.”

This comes after Pinky Girl’s big announcement that she is launching her own YouTube channel, “PinkStar”. “I’m very excited about my YouTube channel. PinkStar is going to be all about me Pinky Girl, my pink world, my family, my friends, my work,” she wrote Pinky Girl first broke into the limelight in 2017 when she was featured on the reality “Being Bonang as Bonang” and Mzansi fell in love with her. She was introduced as Bonang’s cousin on the popular reality show and viewers admired their sisterhood.

Since then Pinky Girl, who is also IT Specialist, made a name for herself as a DJ and now she’s ready to give the world a glimpse into her world. Earlier in the year, fans started wondering if things had soured between Pinky Girl and Bonang, who were once as thick as thieves. Tweeps started to question the duo’s relationship when Queen B threw shade at her favourite cousin, alluding that Pinky Girl was unable to accompany her on an upcoming trip to the US because she was not vaccinated.

“…she has a visa, but isn’t vaccinated!! 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔😂😂😂😂 I’m tayad!,” subtweeted Bonang. In another post, she wrote: “…missing out on trips around the world because you’re unvaccinated. Ridiculous. 😩😭.” Pinky Girl was not going to let this one slide. She hit back, letting tweeps know that she is fully vaccinated and is tired of Bonang’s snide comments.