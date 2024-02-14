Prince Kaybee defends Tyla after Mac G questions her talent

The Gugulethu hitmaker Prince Kaybee has defended the Grammy Award-winning Tyla after she was criticised by podcaster Mac G, who questioned her talent. The Podcast and Chill founder, Macgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as Mac G, ruffled feathers in his latest episode when he appeared to overlook the pop sensation Tyla, whose full name is Tyla Laura Seethal.

“Shoutout to Tyla's team,” he said during a recent episode. “What they are doing with Tyla is amazing. Imagine if they were working for someone who is really talented what they could do?” he said. Mac G is no stranger to ruffling feathers and voicing his brash opinions on popular celebrities, with the likes of DJ Maphorisa, Mihlali Ndamase and Minnie Dlamini having been subject to his remarks in recent times.

But of course, fans had plenty to say in defending the Grammy Award- winning artist from Mac G. One of those people was the celebrated DJ and producer Prince Kaybee. The “Gugulethu” hitmaker defended Tyla and explained that he has been in the studio with her and having seen her work ethic, he rated her as a five star talent.

"I've been with Tyla in studio, from a producer to a vocalist she is one of the most sonically charismatic artists I've ever seen write and compose melodies, she is a beast of a perfectionist also which makes her 5 star talent," he explained.



But someone who is just a consumer and not a music… https://t.co/9B0yDAbhba — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 13, 2024 The popular DJ, whose real name is Kabelo Motsamai, went on to further explain that a consumer and a music maker may have different opinions when it comes to the subject but shouldn’t discredit her talent. “But someone who is just a consumer and not a music maker holds a certain bias to what they like and that shouldn’t discredit Tyla’s talent because you prefer someone else, but like I said, consumer are bias.”