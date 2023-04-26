Prince Kaybee praises the ‘men’ on Uncle Waffles management for curating her successful career

Uncle Waffles is one of the biggest DJs in South Africa, who has has gone from a viral sensation to a top act that gets booked at international music festivals. She just recently rocked the decks at Coachella festival in the US, and also got to rub shoulders with international stars such as American multi-award-winning singer Ciara.

Waffles shared on Twitter, her TikTok video with the “Goodies” hitmaker doing the dance challenge for her song “Yahyuppiyah”, featuring Pcee, Eeque and Chley. The video is racking up views and likes and many can’t stop gushing about how cool Waffles and Ciara look. Award-winning music producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee retweeted the video on Twitter and reflected on the 23-year-old's success and how during her breakout moment she experienced a lot of hate.

Kaybee, spoke on how people kept on commenting on how there are too many men on Waffles’ management team, which is Kreative Kornerr owned by Mzukisi Siwundla (Zeus Omega) and Thato Tlhankana (Kai intheKut). “I remember a discourse dictum stocking up that there’s too many men managing her, the hate was appalling beyond comprehension,” tweeted the DJ. I remember a discourse dictum stocking up that there’s too many men managing her, the hate was appalling beyond comprehension.



What a successful career these men have curated. https://t.co/vUNHNIC6wA — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 25, 2023 The narrative at the time that was being pushed was that Waffles is being exploited by her management. Waffles went on to defend her team on Twitter, calling them the biggest blessing to her career.

“I’d just like to say, my team is the biggest blessing in my life when it comes to my career. They go above and beyond for me, the narrative that’s being shared is so disheartening. “They have never made me feel uncomfortable or treated me inappropriately.” Kaybee in his tweet gave credit to the “men” on Waffles’ team for curating a successful career for the artist.