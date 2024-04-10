Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl hit back: ‘It's sad how people are so quick to judge!’

Veteran actor and playwright Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube have finally addressed all the rumours about their marriage. In her post, Pearl shared how she wished people would give Sello a break, and she praised him for what he has done for her.

“How I wish people could just and give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defense, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible.” Pearl defended Sello’s character, following the rumours of divorce and him being allegedly dropped by Budget Insurance as their brand ambassador. “I will forever love you and your spirit shall and will remain unshaken. YOU ARE A GOOD MAN. Father, son and a sibling.

“More than anything, you have been a beautiful and wonderful husband.” Taking to Facebook, the ‘Champions’ actor re-shared his wife’s post and expressed how the truth will set them free. “It's sad how people are so quick to judge!” he wrote.

“After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always and will always honor my position as a man and husband.” Sunday World revealed that Mbewe and Maake kaNcube, who got married in 2021, separated last year and are now heading for divorce. According to the publication, news of the couple’s collapsed marriage was revealed by the couple’s next of kin.

“The relative said Maake kaNcube has kicked Mbewe out of their marital home in Dube, Soweto, after a confrontation over the Thespian’s cavalier association with women. “Mbewe then lodged with her parents in Bramfischerville, Soweto, before moving into her Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni house, which she bought more than 13 years ago,” they reported. This is not the first time, the couple’s union has come under fire. Last September, it was reported that the actor's family failed to pitch at the bride's place for the last leg of the lobola payment.