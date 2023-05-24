Shauwn Mkhize teases her fans with the possibility of her appearing in another top local production

Ever since Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as Mam'Mkhize stepped into the Mzansi spotlight, she has been able to try her hand at acting. In 2021, Mam’Mkhize made a guest appearance on the hit SABC1 soapie “Uzalo” and last year appeared on “Durban Gen”.

The popular personality took to her official Instagram account and shared a reel of herself on the set. She can be seen reading a script and proceeding to the wardrobe department. Her caption toyed with the imaginations of her 3 million followers, who all couldn’t help but wonder if she is joining season two of the highly watched “Umkhokha”. “Something is loading… 🤫🤭 Can you guess what? 😅,” she wrote.

“Umkhokha The Curse” is one of the most watched drama series, season one was so successful that it earned award nominations and returned for a second season as a telenovela. “Umkhokha” is produced by Rhythm World Production and head written by Siphosethu Tshapu and Kagiso Mogale, with Mandla KaNozulu as the originator of the concept. It stars Deli Malinga (as MaMzobe), Sibonile Ngubane (as Difa), Nay Maps (as Sphamandla), and Hope Mbhele (as Mabusi).