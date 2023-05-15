LOOK: Andile and Tamia Mpisane share first pics of baby Miaandy, one year later

Happy Birthday to Baby Miaandy! Musician Andile Mpisane and his socialite wife, Tamia took to social media to share the first snaps of their baby daughter, Miaandy, a year later.

Andile shared a cute personal picture of him carrying Baby Miaandy and another of her dressed in a gorgeous pink outfit while sitting on a rocking unicorn. Tamia shared a variety of the same shoot. Baby Miaandy turns one today and her parents penned individual heartfelt messages to her on Instagram. Andile wrote: “Happy birthday Miaandy, you came in our lives and brought so much love. It feels like you were just born but it’s already been a year princess! Daddy loves you ❤️🎂.“

Tamia wrote: "Happy birthday my baby, where did time go? It was just the other day when I held you in my arms for the first time and the world came to a complete stop. Nothing else mattered except you. Today, I just wanna thank God for giving me the opportunity to love you and be your mama. "You've changed my world in so many ways and I would do anything and everything to protect you. Watching you grow has been such a blessing, you are so smart, so full of surprises and so eager to grow. I love you with all my heart. 💗"

On her IG Stories she posted two never-been-seen before photos that were taken just hours after Baby Miaandy's birth last year.

After viewing the pictures fans can’t get enough of the adorable little girl and say she greatly resembles her big sister Flo (Andile and Sithelo Shozi’s child). “Baby Flo’s twin 😍😍😍 she’s so cute. Happy birthday baby girl 🎉,” wrote @leboo_m_.

“She looks like Flo. Happy birthday nana😍,” wrote @michelle_tsha. Patricia Motsoeneng, popularly known as Gogo Skhotheni said, “Happy birthday day to her sis👏😍may God bless and protect her😍” @kikikoko169 stated, “Mpisane’s features are strong, I must say. What a lovely toddler.”

Meanwhile. Andile also shared a birthday message to Flo who celebrated her third birthday a week ago. He wrote, "Happy birthday FLO, you're such a sweet adorable little girl and I can't believe you're already 3 years old. I hope you had a wonderful birthday, daddy loves you❤️🎂."

Doting grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize also revealed Baby Miaandy’s pictures to her 3 million Instagram followers. She wrote, “Miaandy’s 1st Birthday 🎂 💫🌻 “A year ago, we welcomed you into this world with open arms and open hearts. Today, we celebrate the amazing little, feisty and talkative person you have become. Happy first birthday, sweet Mimi. 🎈🥳🎉