Simz Ngema defends Babes Wodumo after trolls attack her for dancing at Mampintsha’s funeral

“Wololo” hitmaker Babes Wodumo recently bid farewell to her musician husband, Mampintsha, who died after suffering a mild stroke the day before Christmas.
A few days later the gqom queen was videoed dancing at his funeral at the eThekwini Community Church (ECC) to “Ngeke”, a song by Big Nuz, the group her late husband was a part of.
The moment went viral on social platforms and Wodumo has since been harshly judged for her actions as users criticised her “grieving” process.
Watch video here.
Catching on to the conversation, actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema came to Wodumo’s defence.
According to “Times Live” Ngema went live on Instagram to say that people “should not expect Wodumo to look distraught but rather let her grieve in her own way”.
The online article quoted Ngema, who said that “people will judge for anything you do, it doesn’t matter what it is.
“You should do what makes you happy and content. You should live your best life the way you want to live it,” she said.
She shared her own experience of trolling after she lost her husband, Dumi Masilela, in an attempted hijacking in 2017.
She said: “I remember three weeks after Dumi passed away I would post a lot about how I miss him… people would say, ‘we are tired of hearing of Dumi’. Three years later, Simz gets a man then people want to say it’s too soon.”
She added that if Wodumo wanted to dance then she should be allowed to.
“Even if she went on stage wearing bum shorts, she must dance. As people we are not the same… just because you want to faint at the cemetery, doesn’t mean everyone should also faint,” she said.