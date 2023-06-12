Independent Online
Monday, June 12, 2023

SK Khoza keeps his head up as he focuses on himself: ‘Ngyabonga for your love and support'

SK Khoza. Picture: Instagram

SK Khoza. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza, this month, raised concern among his fans after claims that he was allegedly beaten by his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula, which landed him in hospital in the UK.

Khoza, in his most recent Instagram post, appears to be in good spirits and has moved away from the drama making the best of his time outside South Africa.

The “Black Door” actor was on an Instagram Live at 2am detailing his injuries, raising concern among fans and critics.

He shared that he had “almost” lost his ear and finger and “basically” has two broken knees. He claimed Mathebula used a spatula, tin opener and knife to harm him.

In his video, Khoza can be seen taking a trip, riding on a train, exercising, dancing, rapping and smiling away and clearly in a better space than the pictures of him in a hospital bed.

Khoza captioned the video: “Just Keeping My Head Up” focusing on ME. Ngyabonga (Thank you) for your love and support my people…“

His post was filled with messages from his supporters encouraging him to continue moving past the negativity.

“Let your light shine so brightly that others can see their way out of the dark. Your life touches others and your perseverance motivates. Mabudede ubumnyama kuvele ukukhanya (The darkness must move away and the light show) in your life. God bless you,” wrote nenemoduka.

“One thing about you Sthe you always get back up Salute King ❤️,” said Stinisi.

