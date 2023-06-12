Actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza, this month, raised concern among his fans after claims that he was allegedly beaten by his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula, which landed him in hospital in the UK. Khoza, in his most recent Instagram post, appears to be in good spirits and has moved away from the drama making the best of his time outside South Africa.

The “Black Door” actor was on an Instagram Live at 2am detailing his injuries, raising concern among fans and critics. He shared that he had “almost” lost his ear and finger and “basically” has two broken knees. He claimed Mathebula used a spatula, tin opener and knife to harm him. In his video, Khoza can be seen taking a trip, riding on a train, exercising, dancing, rapping and smiling away and clearly in a better space than the pictures of him in a hospital bed.