WATCH: Is there more to SK Khoza’s abuse claims?

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has Twitter divided after claiming that he was allegedly beaten by his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula, which landed him in hospital in the UK. While Khoza has yet to share the reason for the physical altercation, some tweeps seem to think that he probably brought it upon himself and made fun of the situation, while others believe that Mathebula should be arrested.

Pictures of his injuries and videos of the incident are making the rounds on social media. In one video, the “Black Door” actor was on an Instagram Live at 2am detailing his injuries. He shared that he had “almost” lost his ear and finger and “basically” has two broken knees. He claimed Mathebula used a spatula, tin-opener and knife to harm him.

pic.twitter.com/Ypu7m55hSI — Mphage (@Mphage8_sentle) May 30, 2023 In another video shared by @NerdZulu, Khoza is being treated by a paramedic, while in the background, Mathebule can be heard repeatedly pleading for Khoza to “leave my house”. Going by the background comments in the video, it is clear that Mathebule was triggered by something Khoza had said about her child. In the video she’s heard uttering: “Leave my house Sthembiso, leave my house, leave my house ... you want to tell me you give a f*** about my daughter ... leave my house Sthembiso, leave my house ... nobody comes here and tells me they give a sh** about my daughter ... leave my kid alone, get out of my house, never, get the f*** out.

“You said you don’t care, you dead.” What the hell happened to SK Khoza 😳 Women are abusers too 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/YiuZxrQ9GE — Not TK_Nala (@NerdZulu) May 30, 2023 While some social media users push for justice for Khoza, calling for the arrest of Mathebula, others disagree as, based on the recording, she was clearly protecting her child. “Firstly, don't ignore the fact that there's a little girl (the lady's daughter at the center of all this, the lady is protecting her daughter). At least don't be this myopic as a woman. 2ndly, the woman is standing her ground,” commented @Slebzed.