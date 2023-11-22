Somizi is all boo’ed up and ‘drunk in love’ with his new mystery man

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life and is serving his Instagram followers boo’ed up content. It’s been a while since Mhlongo split from his former partner Mohale Motaung, even talk of their divorce debacle has died down and both parties are mingling.

Mhlongo is never one to shy away from showing the world when he is in love or in a good space, and it seems now that he is comfortable with his new romance, he is showing it off. The Metro FM radio host's Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of him with his romantic interest living their best lives, wearing matching Gucci caps. In the posts, the mystery man’s face cannot be seen as he is looking down with the beak of the cap hiding his face.

Somizi with his new mystery man. Picture: Instagram/somizi Bouquets of roses can also be seen in Mhlongo’s post. “Sbali” as Mhlongo introduced his mystery partner to South Africa, even gifted him one bouquet with a note saying “last night was amazing”.