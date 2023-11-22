Somizi is all boo’ed up and ‘drunk in love’ with his new mystery man

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is living his best life and is serving his Instagram followers boo’ed up content.
It’s been a while since Mhlongo split from his former partner Mohale Motaung, even talk of their divorce debacle has died down and both parties are mingling.
Mhlongo is never one to shy away from showing the world when he is in love or in a good space, and it seems now that he is comfortable with his new romance, he is showing it off.
The Metro FM radio host's Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of him with his romantic interest living their best lives, wearing matching Gucci caps.
In the posts, the mystery man’s face cannot be seen as he is looking down with the beak of the cap hiding his face.
Bouquets of roses can also be seen in Mhlongo’s post. “Sbali” as Mhlongo introduced his mystery partner to South Africa, even gifted him one bouquet with a note saying “last night was amazing”.
Of course, Mhlongo’s budding love life has caught the attention of his fans with many wanting to know who the mystery man is. Others are just loving the glow on the ‘Idols SA’s’ judge’s face.
The timing of Mhlongo’s boo’ed up post, does come so long after his darling ex hinted in a vague post on X that he could be engaged again, but poured cold water over the rumours.
“People just decided to create that. I took that from someone else. The ring is there because I put it there. There isn't a love life at all,” Motaung told TshisaLIVE.
Only time will tell if the exes have really found love after their failed headline-making marriage.