Sonia Mbele finally appears in court, has case withdrawn after admission of guilt fine paid

After two no-shows at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, former ‘Generations’ actress and now businesswoman, Nomthandazo Sonia Mbele finally showed up. On October 5, Mbele was granted by the court the last opportunity to attend the proceedings.

Mbele and her fellow directors of Real Housewives of South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing had been charged for contravening the Tax Administration Act. On Friday, Mbele made it court and paid an admission of guilt fine and did not contest the allegations levelled against her. Mbele paid R41,000 - R1,000 per each count.

She was facing 41 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act; they failed to submit Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), the company (The Real Housewives of South Africa) tax returns, between the period of 2019 to 2022. “I, ‘The Real Housewives of South Africa(Pty) with Reg No: 2017/413908/07, hereby admit guilt to the charges specified in Counts 1 to 41, as mentioned in the attached charge sheet, and tender the admission of guilt fine referred to in the charge sheet,” read the acknowledgement of guilt in the court papers. On her last missed court appearance, Mbele had submitted a medical certificate for the second time, citing ill health.