Sonia Mbele a no-show in court again due to ‘medical condition’

Actress and TV producer Sonia Mbele was once again a no-show in court and submitted a medical certificate, excusing her from the proceedings. On Thursday, Mbele’s case with her co-accused, Yolisa Gqunta and Rebone Sesing, was postponed at Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court where they are charged with tax evasion.

The trio are directors of Real Housewives of South Africa (Pty) Ltd. This is Mbele’s second time not making it to court and she has been granted the last opportunity to attend the proceedings. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that the court has granted Mbele the last opportunity to appear on October 20.

“The court has granted the last opportunity to Ms Mbele to attend the proceedings, in that it marked the postponement as final, following her submission of a medical certificate for the second time where she could not attend court, citing ill health,” Mjonondwane said. Mjonondwane further explained that the prosecution has raised concerns of Mbele’s tardiness as there cannot be “undue delays” in proceedings. “The criminal justice system cannot be held at ransom, where there are legitimate and serious health concerns.

“We as the prosecution have requested that those should be declared to the court, so that we can know whether or not these are legitimate and serious health concerns that necessitate that this matter be delayed.” All accused are facing 42 counts of contravening the Tax Administration Act; they failed to submit Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), the company (The Real Housewives of South Africa) tax returns, between the period of 2019 to 2022. Mbele, following her no-show, issued a statement through her spokesperson Thato Malindi, shedding light on her medical condition which stems from when she was admitted in May from work burnout which turned chronic.