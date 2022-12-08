Tbo Touch and Peace Maphalu resolve dispute after public spat

Influencer and businessman Peace Maphalu recently took to social media to slam Tbo Touch for not paying him for his recent work at The Replenishment Concert. In a Twitter thread that’s since been deleted, Maphalu claimed Touch had not settled an invoice that he’d originally sent in August.

He also accused Touch’s team of ignoring his calls and emails as he sought clarity on when he’d receive payment. “It's been 8weeks since #TheReplenishmentConcert happened,” he Tweeted. "I did the job because I thought everyone was busy. I have worked in so many productions. “I know how crazy it gets. TouchHD paid a huge amount of deposit and now I see that the communication is getting worse and worse.”

Touch wasted little time in bringing his lawyers on board and quickly served Maphalu with a legal letter, which was shared online by blogger Phil Mphela. “Tbo Touch has served influencer Peace Maphalu with legal letter over what his attorneys labelled defamatory tweets,” shared Mphela. “The influencer claims, via tweets, not to have been paid by Tbo Touch for contracted work. Tbo Touch camp refutes this and demand that Maphalu retract.”

Tbo Touch camp refutes this and demand that Maphalu retract. pic.twitter.com/jcK31DsXcH — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 7, 2022 Shortly after, Mphela shared an update on the situation as Maphula deleted his Tweets and acknowledged that the payment issue was the responsibility of a third party and not Touch himself. “UPDATE: Statement(s) from Peace Maphalu. He acknowledges that the payment issue rests with the 3rd party and has since deleted his tweets accusing Tbo Touch of not paying him. Seems both parties have reached an amicable solution.” UPDATE:



Seems both parties have reached an amicable solution pic.twitter.com/tQovkCXoAg — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) December 7, 2022 In a screen grab attached to Mphela’s post, Maphalu said, “I would love to inform everyone that the misunderstanding and miscommunication course by the 3rd party has been sorted out.”

