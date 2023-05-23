Warren Masemola turns back the clock as he embraces the naughty 40s

Saftas award-winning actor Warren Masemola has a lot to be grateful for as he enters his forties. The “House Of Zwide” actor celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday and took to social media to write a heart-warning message that summed up the past three decades of his life.

Together with simple yet stunning black and white portraits of himself, he wrote, “every living thing is very happy when it is loved”. Then he details his birth at his grandmother’s house before being he was taken to GaRankuwa Hospital for care. In his twenties, Masemola said, he transitioned from apartheid to democracy, moving from a shack into a brick home.

SECOND DECADE “Grew up in the transitional phase of apartheid into democracy under the Transvaal government where I quickly switched from Setswana to Sepedi while experiencing alopecia (hair loss), and my father and mother were building a warm home for my siblings and me, made of bricks … moving out a shack house.” THIRD DECADE

“My God and ancestors then brought me to this city titled a City Of Gold with a pot of talent where my unbeknownst passion would blossom to flourish into a career I will eternally cherish in portraying what the human is, are … a showcase.” Lastly, in his new decade of life, he thanked his supreme powers for giving him strength and guidance. FOURTH DECADE

“I still continue to give thanks to the most high, especially the guidance and strength to raise a Mansa in this journey with the blessing of H.E and H.E’s mother into thee FOUTH FLOOR aka MY FLOOR aka ‘Life Begins At Four’ty-ooohhh!!!?’…leggo!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) Friends, peers and fans took to the comments section to show the actor some love on his special day. “Happy, happy birthday mei bra! Kao verstaana blind bru waka. May the 4th Floor yield new levels of epic in your life 🍾🎉🎊 God bless brother,” wrote “The Estate” actress Dineo Langa.