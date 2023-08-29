WATCH: Anele Mdoda gives teen singer Siyolisiwe Futuse a platform to shine at ‘The Masked Singer’ finale party

Everyday, something or someone is going viral and in the midst of that talent is being discovered, which is the case for 16-year-old Siyolisiwe Futuse. Futse a few weeks ago went viral because of a video of herself on TikTok singing Lloyiso’s ‘Running’.

Her strong and beautiful voice caught the attention of many social media users. Social media has become a platform that at times affords ordinary people life changing opportunities, with many discovering success from their viral videos. It has allowed people to create their own paths and not wait for opportunities to be presented to them.

Among the social media users in awe was award-winning TV and radio presenter Anele Mdoda who then began a search for the young, talented girl. Rose and Oaks executives Frankie Du Toit, Anele Mdoda and Paul Buys welcome on stage 16-year-old Siyolisiwe Futuse at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party. Picture: Supplied 16-year-old Siyolisiwe Futuse the official entertainment at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party. Picture: Supplied

Mdoda, with the help of her followers. located the young singer and flew her to Johannesburg, making her the official entertainment at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party. Futse had the entire room filled with executives from Primedia, the SABC and some celebrities, moved by her powerful vocals.

Anele Mdoda in awe of 16-year-old Siyolisiwe Futuse as she performs live at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party.. Picture: Supplied “It was their first time on a plane, her and her mom,” Mdoda revealed to IOL Entertainment.

“They are from rural Eastern Cape, the mom didn’t even believe me they thought it was a scam. I had to video call her for them to believe it was me. I was like your daughter is talented and the world needs to hear her.” Mdoda, giving the young girl an opportunity to shine, speaks to her ethos of wanting to empower others as she continues to rise in her career.