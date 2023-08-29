WATCH: Anele Mdoda gives teen singer Siyolisiwe Futuse a platform to shine at ‘The Masked Singer’ finale party

Everyday, something or someone is going viral and in the midst of that talent is being discovered, which is the case for 16-year-old Siyolisiwe Futuse.
Futse a few weeks ago went viral because of a video of herself on TikTok singing Lloyiso’s ‘Running’.
Her strong and beautiful voice caught the attention of many social media users.
Social media has become a platform that at times affords ordinary people life changing opportunities, with many discovering success from their viral videos.
It has allowed people to create their own paths and not wait for opportunities to be presented to them.
Among the social media users in awe was award-winning TV and radio presenter Anele Mdoda who then began a search for the young, talented girl.
Mdoda, with the help of her followers. located the young singer and flew her to Johannesburg, making her the official entertainment at ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ wrap party.
Futse had the entire room filled with executives from Primedia, the SABC and some celebrities, moved by her powerful vocals.
“It was their first time on a plane, her and her mom,” Mdoda revealed to IOL Entertainment.
“They are from rural Eastern Cape, the mom didn’t even believe me they thought it was a scam. I had to video call her for them to believe it was me. I was like your daughter is talented and the world needs to hear her.”
Mdoda, giving the young girl an opportunity to shine, speaks to her ethos of wanting to empower others as she continues to rise in her career.
“I’m scaling as I go, right now I’m at about 400 but I want to get to four million. All my decisions are made by me wanting to build healthy workplaces.”
WATCH THE MOVING PERFORMANCE BELOW