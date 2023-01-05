Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, January 5, 2023

WATCH: Babes Wodumo manages to get Mampintsha’s phone password

Babes Wodumo. Picture: YouTube

Published 1h ago

Babes Wodumo during her speech at her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral spoke about how he died without giving her the PIN for his phone.

Well, things seem to have taken a turn for the gqom star as she has managed to get the phone PIN and will no longer be staring at the phone as the notifications come in.

Taking to her TikTok account, Wodumo shared that she has got her man’s phone PIN and was going through his chats with his people.

“I’ve finally got the PIN for baby’s phone. Thank you baby, because he loved me till the end. I’m going through y’all’s news,” she shared.

Wodumo also put the jokes aside and said that she wouldn’t be holding any grudges against anyone as she was just looking through. This seems to be a low-key message to her late husband’s side chicks.

After his death on December 24 after suffering a stroke, social media posts of Mampintsha’s “girlfriends” circulated. Their mourning posts were slammed by some social media users.

The “Wololo” hitmaker’s TikTok video is now trending across social media platforms and fans are weighing in. Some want to know how she managed to get the password and whether she will expose what she has seen on the phone publicly.

Others are just happy to see Wodumo smiling and joking around, while some have questioned her chosen method of mourning.

Wodumo has had all eyes on her since Mampintsha’s death. She caused quite the stir for her decision to get back to performing shortly after his burial.

TikTok Durban Babes Wodumo 2023 South African Entertainment South African Celebs Pop culture Celebrity Gossip Marriage Deaths and Tributes

