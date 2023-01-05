WATCH: Babes Wodumo manages to get Mampintsha’s phone password

Babes Wodumo during her speech at her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral spoke about how he died without giving her the PIN for his phone.
Well, things seem to have taken a turn for the gqom star as she has managed to get the phone PIN and will no longer be staring at the phone as the notifications come in.
Taking to her TikTok account, Wodumo shared that she has got her man’s phone PIN and was going through his chats with his people.
“I’ve finally got the PIN for baby’s phone. Thank you baby, because he loved me till the end. I’m going through y’all’s news,” she shared.
Wodumo also put the jokes aside and said that she wouldn’t be holding any grudges against anyone as she was just looking through. This seems to be a low-key message to her late husband’s side chicks.
After his death on December 24 after suffering a stroke, social media posts of Mampintsha’s “girlfriends” circulated. Their mourning posts were slammed by some social media users.
The “Wololo” hitmaker’s TikTok video is now trending across social media platforms and fans are weighing in. Some want to know how she managed to get the password and whether she will expose what she has seen on the phone publicly.
Babes Wodumo found Mampintsha’s password & she’s laughing the loudest on his socials. Mampintsha won't rest in peace, it's a lesson to those who want to pay lobola for alcoholics. When will she mourn for her husband's death. pic.twitter.com/IZPQdbeo3w— Brown Skinned Sotho Guy 🟫😻 (@itskokets0) January 5, 2023
Others are just happy to see Wodumo smiling and joking around, while some have questioned her chosen method of mourning.
We deal with trauma differently, for some it first looks like a joke.— THE GYAL🤍 (@TheGyal_) January 5, 2023
You lie to yourself and to people around and say you're fine till you reach a breaking point, face reality
Babes Wodumo is no exception. Let her use this opportunity to resuscitate her dying music career
To the mourning ombudsman, if Babes Wodumo doesn’t perform on stage because uzilile;— 📀Xavier's Son🇿🇦 (@Xavier__101) January 5, 2023
are you going to pay for Mampintsha’s home load and for Sponge’s crèche? Mampintsha left three cars with payments needing to be serviced.
Hands off Babes Wodumo. Nawe get married then when your husband die you will wear black and mourn. For now this is not about you🙄😏— Manonkana🏳️🌈Mosala (@Manonkana_22) January 5, 2023
Wodumo has had all eyes on her since Mampintsha’s death. She caused quite the stir for her decision to get back to performing shortly after his burial.