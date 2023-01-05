WATCH: Babes Wodumo manages to get Mampintsha’s phone password

Babes Wodumo during her speech at her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral spoke about how he died without giving her the PIN for his phone. Well, things seem to have taken a turn for the gqom star as she has managed to get the phone PIN and will no longer be staring at the phone as the notifications come in.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to her TikTok account, Wodumo shared that she has got her man’s phone PIN and was going through his chats with his people. “I’ve finally got the PIN for baby’s phone. Thank you baby, because he loved me till the end. I’m going through y’all’s news,” she shared. @babes__wodumo 😂😂❤️❤️❤️ ♬ original sound - Babes wodumo Wodumo also put the jokes aside and said that she wouldn’t be holding any grudges against anyone as she was just looking through. This seems to be a low-key message to her late husband’s side chicks.

After his death on December 24 after suffering a stroke, social media posts of Mampintsha’s “girlfriends” circulated. Their mourning posts were slammed by some social media users. The “Wololo” hitmaker’s TikTok video is now trending across social media platforms and fans are weighing in. Some want to know how she managed to get the password and whether she will expose what she has seen on the phone publicly. Babes Wodumo found Mampintsha’s password & she’s laughing the loudest on his socials. Mampintsha won't rest in peace, it's a lesson to those who want to pay lobola for alcoholics. When will she mourn for her husband's death. pic.twitter.com/IZPQdbeo3w — Brown Skinned Sotho Guy 🟫😻 (@itskokets0) January 5, 2023 Others are just happy to see Wodumo smiling and joking around, while some have questioned her chosen method of mourning.

Story continues below Advertisement