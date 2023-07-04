WATCH: Big Zulu serenades Pearl Thusi on stage, fans take is as revenge for Emtee trolling

Videos of Big Zulu performing his hit collaboration with Xola titled “Ivolovolo” to media personality Pearl Thusi has been circulating across the internet over the past few days.
The videos were recorded during the 37-year-old’s set at Sunday’s Cotton Fest concert in Durban over the weekend.
One particular video online shows Big Zulu hunching over and grabbing her ankles before the two dance together while holding hands.
“Big Zulu performs iVolovolo to Pearl Thusi at Cotton Fest Durban 🔥,” shared @djsproductionza.
Given how Big Zulu and Emtee have been feuding for the past year, fans have seen this move as taunting Emtee, given how the “Roll Up” rapper has been fawning over Thusi on social media over the past few weeks.
“Ya No... Big Zulu means business. He's not making any Emtee promises 😅,” quipped @lebophokela.
@bashin_okza added, “eMTee on his next IG Live.. "Big Hustle ain't about the mami game binis no more ya heard, angsazi ngeni Mina ezabafazi nah mean.. Menginga shaywa.. ngiyadlelwa.. Ey what dee fuck nigga say on them comments"
Following his latest attack on Big Zulu two weeks ago, Emtee recently took to Instagram to defend himself and explained that he’s now fully focused on his upcoming album. “l'm busy working on my album. Feeling sorry for the people speaking on my name loosely.
“Also, crazy how people think I'm down bad when I'm a label myself, I'm a publisher, ghost writer, producer and a musical genius.
“My kids get the best education and I'm taking care of families. Not just mine. I be acting goofy n all but I'm not as dumb as people think I am.”