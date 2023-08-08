WATCH: Couple goals as Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema support each other on stage

Celebrity couple media personality Tino Chinyani and actress-musician Simz Ngema recently hit the stage together at an event.
Chinyani posted a snippet of the cute moment when Ngema joined him on stage and supported him.
The model recently released his first EP dedicated to his son under the moniker Tiyane Afrika and has been out and about promoting his new music.
“The EP is named after Tiyane. For me everything I do right now is for him. I pray that boy realises how much he's been blessed to have parents like us, and I want that legacy to speak true when he comes of age. Family will always be a priority to me,” he told TshisaLIVE.
In the clip, Ngema can be heard singing the backing vocals as Chinyani performs away his newest single, ‘Love Me’ featuring Dan Shaw.
“I genuinely love you all for being a part of the journey & making the dream a reality,” Chinyani captioned the video.
Fans have been praising the couple for supporting each other in their respective careers.
Ay.9144'said: “Seeing you guys perfom together was the best moment for me🙌🙌❤️u guys are amazing together, i love how u guys supports each other with everything, let me be honest with u man, it doesn't get better than this.
“This is true love at it best❤️❤️this performance was very emotional for me shemmm.. Love u guys toomuch”
noz6219: “Beyonce & Jay Zee share the stage thus is beautiful maarn yeses Bhuka's parents❤️❤️❤️❤️”