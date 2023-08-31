WATCH: Kairo Forbes rocks Joburg Day rehearsals with Nadia Nakai

Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) and DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle is turning out to become quite the star herself. It’s hard to forget how she warmed hearts at the Metro FM awards in May with her attempt at singing her father’s award-winning song ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’.

She is among the country’s most popular young influencers with her Instagram account having 1.4 million followers and Forbes bagging campaigns with brands such as Nedbank. Being in a family of entertainers is rubbing off on the young Forbes and if one still has doubts of her star power, her stealing the show during rehearsals ahead of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day with award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai might be the convincing needed. In a clip posted on TikTok, Kairo can be seen seated next to Nakai as they practise ‘Jika’.

Joburg Day was one of AKA’s favourite stages to perform and a special tribute will be performed by the Mega Band, including his collaborators and loved ones - Nadia Nakai, Khuli Chana, Yanga Chief and more. Nadia and AKA were in a relationship at the time of his death and she features on his latest and album ‘Mass Country’. The rapper had not gotten the opportunity to perform their collaboration live together, which is something they had planned to do.