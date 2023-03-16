WATCH: Minister Zizi Kodwa does his due diligence with recent visits to Connie Chiume and Gloria Bosman’s family

The arts industry has been calling for change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts, and Culture for many years. And the industry has welcomed the appointment of the new minister, Zizi Kodwa. Kodwa was appointed as the new minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture after Nathi Mthethwa was let go during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle on March 6,

Local stars are hopeful that, with the new minister in place, the arts industry will see positive changes and support. In his effort to foster positive relationships and build trust with the local creative community, Kodwa paid veteran actress Connie Chiume an impromptu visit at her home this week. In his tweet, Kodwa explained that after a brief interaction with the multi-award-winning actress, he felt compelled to seek a deeper understanding of the challenges facing the local artist community.

“Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mme Connie Chiume, one of South Africa’s greatest talent. When I attended the Royalty Soapie Awards where she was honoured, she shared interest to engage with me on issues in her sector,” tweeted Kodwa. “She welcomed me yesterday to her home. I’m grateful.” During the visit, the “Black Panther” star shared insights and perspectives on the industry, including the challenges that artists face, such as exploitation.

“Thank you very much, I feel so respected and I feel honoured that our incoming minister gave me an opportunity to come and share my experiences in the industry,” said Chiume in the video clip shared on social media. “I don’t claim to be a representative of the sector, but having spent so much time in the industry, it's my 46th year, this year, I think I have the experience and knowledge and more especially that I’m able to differentiate or compare with the other countries that I’ve worked in, what I’ve seen there and what I’ve seen here. “A lot of things have been said, in matters such as commercial exploitation, labour issues, the union that he just mentioned now because I think if we have a good union, most of the issues that we normally throw to the department, will be solved by the union.”

Chiume added that she hopes that Kodwa will implement the necessary policies that will support local artists and inspire much-needed change in the arts landscape.



Following his visit to Chiume on Wednesday afternoon, Kodwa headed to the late jazz singer Gloria Bosman's home to pay his respects. According to the family, Bosman died on Tuesday, March 14, after a short illness.