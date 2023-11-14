WATCH: Minnie Dlamini catches heat for shading ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune: ‘He still plays?’

Minnie Dlamini is the host of the newest hottest celebrity lifestyle show dubbed ‘Curated by Tanqueray’. The show has viewers engaging and warming up to having Dlamini’s unique glamour back on TV screens

Produced by TMM Productions, ‘Curated by Tanqueray’, aims to become one of the leading go-to sources for everything glitz, glam and a platform for all South Africans to get their weekly dose of entertainment. Dlamini on the TV show brings out her remarkable talents by dazzling viewers with her flare for bringing a zest to the show. While the seasoned presenter always manages to deliver, the show’s latest episode is trending on social media and not for how amazing it is but because of the “shade” viewers picked up that Dlamini seemingly threw at her ex boyfriend Itumeleng Khune.

Dlamini dated the soccer star for about three years, from 2011 to 2014. The relationship was so serious that they almost tied the knot but life happened. A short clip of Sunday’s episode of ‘Curated by Tanqueray’ is trending online and Khune fans are certainly not happy about Dlamini not knowing that Khune still plays soccer.

😭😭 Minnie Dlamini is shocked that Khune still plays football. pic.twitter.com/fKd7Tw4HaW — Sah Gigaba (@NginguSah) November 14, 2023 “No, man Khune, doesn't still play,” Dlamini says before someone in the studio shouts “he was playing” to which she responds “he still plays” with an expression that shows her disbelief. On Saturday the Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper played in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Soweto.