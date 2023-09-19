Mzansi shook over Minnie Dlamini’s ex Quinton Jones allegedly wanting R10,000 spousal support

It’s been a few months since presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from producer Quinton Jones. Getting the former couple’s divorce finalised is taking rather a while, as they are embroiled in quite the legal battle.

According to ZiMoja, Jones is allegedly "demanding a R10,000 monthly support" from ‘The Honeymoon’ actress. "A source close to the estranged couple says Minnie is willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure her soon-to-be ex doesn't benefit from her hard-earned money," reported the publication. “Can you imagine Minnie taking care of their child and also supporting him financially, she will never let it happen.

"She has good lawyers on her side who will fight to make sure he doesn't get anything," the source told the publication. While her first marriage did not work, Dlamini still believes in love and would walk down the aisle again. "I believe in love; I believe in marriage," she told Metro FM’s Best Breakfast team.

"I believe in love; I believe in marriage," she told Metro FM's Best Breakfast team. "I believe in marriage, I think it's one of the most beautiful unions and I can't wait to hopefully get back into that space if the Gods allow." Dlamini has not commented on the court matter yet, but according to the source, she is determined to fight for what is best for her baby. The former couple share a son, Netha Makhosini Jones.

News of Jones wanting spousal support from the actress has become a trending topic on social media, with many users weighing in how things turned out. Dlamini was recently announced as the host of the first-ever Miss World South Africa but that’s certainly not what’s got her trending at number one.