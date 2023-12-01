WATCH: Oscar Mbo addresses it all - from missed gigs and those fake designer clothes

DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo was the latest celebrity guest on ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’ and in his interview, he cleared up a lot that has been spread about him online. Mbo has become one of the most popular DJs in the country since his song ‘Asambeni’ blew up and made him a mainstream name.

Not only is he known for being great on the decks but for his swag, looks and social media content. But he’s also trended for the wrong reasons such as missing out on his bookings and wearing fake designer labels. However, the popular DJ explained that there is a lot that happens for him to miss a gig and it’s not always the one-sided story that is pushed.

The DJ has previously been blasted on social media for failing to show up for paid gigs. Mbo explained to hosts Mac G and Sol Phenduka that in some instances the logistics around making a booking do not work in their favour and promoters at times don’t meet artists halfway. This ends with the artist having a bad reputation, yet the promoter was not willing to work alongside them when it comes to the logistics.