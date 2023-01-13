WATCH: RHOCT star Thato Montse gets candid on finding love after the reality show and her abusive past relationship

Thato Montse of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town”, has become a household name following her stint on the show. Montse proved to be reality TV gold with all her drama during the first season. On several occasions, she found herself at the centre of the drama, regardless of whether she started it or not.

The outspoken personality was recently a guest on “Engineer Your Life” with Lungelo KM and opened up about the traumas of her abusive marriage of 16 years. Montse also spoke about how being a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” has made life easier for her in the dating scene. “I was single until the Durban July weekend last year, where I met my new man who is an ANC politician. We met at the foyer of a hotel in Umhlanga and ever since we now live together in Harties and are building a life together.”

The couple already made their red carpet appearance when they attended the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards last year, hand in hand. Montse echoed that a lot of politicians, millionaires and billionaires are in the queue to try and get her. “I am a quality woman who is self made, no wonder they are all after me.”

Montse also threw a few jabs at the other South African “The Real Housewives” franchises, “We buried them, no one talks about Real Housewives of Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg anymore. Cape Town had the highest viewership and we were trending every week." “The Real Housewives of Cape Town” ended their season in October with over a half million viewers according to the Broadcast research council of South Africa. Montse’s relationship with wine during the first season of the reality show had the housewives and viewers concerned. However during her podcast interview she denied having issues with drinking.

She, however, opened up and acknowledges that she cheated a lot as means to deal with the trauma she survived at the hands of her ex-husband who started beating her up when their son was a day old. “I had no identity of my own, he used the fact that he had money to strip me off my identity by isolating me and beating me up in our fancy estate home in Fresnaye, Cape Town.” Montse laments that her son would witness as she was gruesomely beaten up by his father and she still worries how this has affected him.

“I left when I was financially right, as soon as I made enough money I got the strength to leave because I could no longer take being a punching bag. “Because I was so unhappy, I cheated on Mohammed (ex-husband) multiple times as a means to find happiness elsewhere. “I found myself a new boyfriend whom I really loved and till now I love and I disappeared from my marital home with Mohammed to go marry my new man traditionally.”

Montse also opened up to Lungelo KM that her sex life with Mohammed was non-existent as he was always busy or they were always fighting. “I told Mohammed that I am going to Woolworths and then I went to get married with my Namibian prince. “I was very happy with my new husband and that’s when Mohammed attacked him and got arrested, till now Mohammed has a criminal record for that,” Thato explained.