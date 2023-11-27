WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and estranged wife Mome Mahlangu are all loved up in viral video

Tol Ass Mo’s life seems to have become even more turbulent after he was exonerated by a court of law from the highly publicised rape allegations levelled against him by Lerato Moloi.
One of the more notable developments over the past few months was Mo’s announcement that he and his wife Mome Mahlangu were in the process of a divorce after 11 years of marriage. Now, just a few months later, it looks like the couple are back together.
Over the weekend, a clip of the two all loved up during an Instagram Live went viral on X (formerly Twitter). “Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu are back together,” posted @MDNNewss.
Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu are back together. pic.twitter.com/1wnlDwBYsb— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 25, 2023
This comes just a few months after Mo sat down with DJ Fresh to reveal that the two had separated.
“Currently right now, Mome and I are separated. We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship.
“It really hurts me so much because we’ve really reached a point where things aren’t working between the two of us.”
He went on to add that he was the one that walked away from their relationship. “I am f***** traumatised. Traumatised by black women.”
He also shared that he was so traumatised by his controversial rape case and the entire spectacle around it, that he didn’t want to be with a black woman ever again. “I’m so traumatised to the point where I don’t want to have a black woman.
“And Mome’s not part of my trauma. I even said on my interview that even when I was making love to my wife I’d get flashbacks of this woman in my mind… If God grants me a second love, it’s gonna be a Caucasian woman.”