WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and estranged wife Mome Mahlangu are all loved up in viral video

Tol Ass Mo’s life seems to have become even more turbulent after he was exonerated by a court of law from the highly publicised rape allegations levelled against him by Lerato Moloi. One of the more notable developments over the past few months was Mo’s announcement that he and his wife Mome Mahlangu were in the process of a divorce after 11 years of marriage. Now, just a few months later, it looks like the couple are back together.

Over the weekend, a clip of the two all loved up during an Instagram Live went viral on X (formerly Twitter). “Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu are back together,” posted @MDNNewss. Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome Mahlangu are back together. pic.twitter.com/1wnlDwBYsb — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 25, 2023

This comes just a few months after Mo sat down with DJ Fresh to reveal that the two had separated. “Currently right now, Mome and I are separated. We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship. “It really hurts me so much because we’ve really reached a point where things aren’t working between the two of us.”