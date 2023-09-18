WATCH: Toya Delazy gives an honest and emotional tribute to her ‘dear grandfather’ Mangosuthu Buthelezi

London-based South African musician Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi, popularly known as Toya Delazy, was one of the four grandchildren of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who spoke at his funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died at the age of 95. Buthelezi's death was confirmed in a statement released by his family.

He was laid at KwaPhindangene in Nkonjeni, near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Delazy delivered her moving tribute, honouring her grandfather who was also a parent to her, raising her following her parents’ death. “I appreciate the pivotal role he played in my life and the Zulu community at large,” she said.

In her tribute, Delazy also shared fond memories of her grandfather singing along with her in the car and encouraging her on the path of her music career. The music artist did not shy away from speaking on her grandfather's legacy, noting the challenging and positive aspects as she touched on the violence from the 1980s, which many had revisited following Buthelezi’s death. “I acknowledge the pain and hurt members of our community experienced during the turbulent years of the 80s - a period marked by violence and tragedy.