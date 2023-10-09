Independent Online
Monday, October 9, 2023

What R22-million deal? Netflix pours cold water on 'reports' of Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede doing Senzo Meyiwa docu-series

The streaming giant knows no truth to ‘reports’ that the famous Khumalo sisters have signed a deal produce a docu-series about the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed. Picture: ANA Pics

Published 2h ago

Streaming giant Netflix has refuted social media ‘reports’ that Kelly Khumalo and Zandile Khumalo-Gumede have signed a R22-million deal to produce a docu-series about the events that took place in the house the day Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

A tweet from Joy-Zelda spread like wildfire on X, after they claimed that the musicians had signed the multi-million rand deal with Netflix about the fateful night Meyiwa was shot in their mother’s Vosloorus home.

“There is no truth to these 'reports", there is no deal between the Khumalos and Netflix,” confirmed a spokesperson to IOL Entertainment.

Last year, Ten10 Films produced a five-part documentary series regarding the murder of Meyiwa, which was screened on Netflix before the trial started.

Several witnesses were also interviewed which formed part of the series and viewers were also invited to add their voice as to what they think happened.

The last episode in the series was screened in April, shortly after the trial started. The Khumalo sisters were not involved in that production.

Khumalo-Gumede in an Instagram post, addressed the latest talk regarding her famous name, which she was not aware of.

“Its always funny AF when I find out things about myself that I didn't even know about myself 🙄🙄”

In her post, the singer reminded her followers to focus on keeping the eye on the prize- which is her latest music release, scheduled for October 13.

“Anyway dont let them defocus u bafuna silahlekelwe ifocus, like me just keep your eye on the prize and the only thing we are focusing on right now is the release of my new single ‘Emagameni Amathathu’ on Friday the 13th of October okunye sokubona after…”

Her sister on-the-other-hand, has not publicly addressed the social media report and is instead focusing on her nominations at this year’s South African Music Awards.

