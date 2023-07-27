Zandie Khumalo calls herself a ‘warrior’ amid Senzo Meyiwa court drama

Songstress Zandie Khumalo is the talk of the town all because of her testimony during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court. Khumalo found herself becoming a trending topic on social media as a clip of her fire response to advocate Zithulele Nxumalo during cross-examination.

“Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else’s wife,” she said. She was the first witness to be called to testify and spent almost a week butting heads with the defence regarding her testimony. Khumalo’s responses had many social media users weighing in, especially those who have been following the murder trial closely.

The opinions were divided with some in favour and some questioning her motives. The singer, however, is unshaken and let everyone know in a social media post that “the time of shrinking to make others comfortable is over”. “The time of dimming our light to make others comfortable is over……the time of suppressing our magic to make others comfortable is over.

“Zandile Lorraine Khumalo u are a warrior, uliqhawe and I fall in love with u everyday “Public figure,Popola Mapopola” ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede)