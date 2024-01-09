Zodwa Wabantu puts controversial video behind her, rings in new year with mystery bae

Popular dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has entered the new year with a mystery man on her arm. The controversial dancer posted on Instagram a picture of herself and her mystery man with their backs towards the camera and said “Happy New Year to us”.

Known for her love of men younger than her, Wabantu had her fans wondering if she has nabbed a new Ben 10 for herself. The charismatic traditional healer previously revealed to Sunday World that the hidden man her fans have been seeing is her boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) “The guy [who is not visible in the pictures] is my new boyfriend that I have been dating since my break-up. “He’s been on my side and supportive of everything that I do, including being a dancer and a sangoma.”

The reality TV star was previously dating Olefile Mpudi (aka Ricardo), and they seemed inseparable; always posting each other online but it seems they have both moved on. They even tattooed each other’s names on their wrists but since things ended, they have removed each other’s pictures from both their profiles. Wabantu is known to love proudly and loudly but it seems she is doing things differently by hiding her new guy.