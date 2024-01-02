Calls for Zodwa Wabantu to be cancelled following another controversial video

The entertainer is trending for all the wrong reasons and according to scores of X users, she should not be booked for any future events after a video of one of her dances emerged online.

Mzansi social media users are calling for dancer and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu to be cancelled.

In the video, a female dancer is seen laying on the floor with her feet in the air, while she inserts a bottle into her private regions.

Wabantu endured the wrath of social media users when she is seen encouraging the dancer’s risqué antics in the video.

Meanwhile, in another video that trended on social media, Wabantu is seen sitting on a stage while a man performs cunnilingus on her, exacerbating calls for her to be cancelled.