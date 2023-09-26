Another racy video from Zodwa Wabantu leaves fans 'disgusted'

While the nation is mourning the death of activist and author, Zoleka Mandela, controversial entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu is shaking her lady bits to her 2.2 million followers. Wabantu, who is well known for posting erotic content on her social media pages, has done it again, but this time, some of her fans have labelled her behaviour “disgusting”.

Wabantu shared her racy video around the same time that South Africans received news of the death of Mandela. She captioned the short video, “Open and closed🤞🏼 How many of you have Entered here😂😂😂 Where do I meet what you think of me?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) Having opened herself to criticism in the comments, Wabantu found that many of her followers didn’t hold back.

One user, @tshepo_tladi, said: “We are in mourning 😔.” Another, @motswakors_kombuis, wrote: “we are mourning gogo hle😢😢.” Other fans found the snippet distasteful and called Wabantu out for being “disgusting” and a “disgrace”.

@sesikedi_mohlala commented, “This is foolish... Disgusting.” Another wrote, “Siessss🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 ingquza yesalukazi (an old woman's body).” @bae.honey_dip wrote: “A disgrace to female gender wtf🙄.”