Zolisa Xaluva is the perfect fit as he takes over from Shona Ferguson in ‘Kings of Jo’burg

When the anchor of a TV series passes on, it often puts the kibosh on the project. That simply because there are shows that become synonymous with an actor. For example, “The Blacklist” won’t be the same if James Spader wasn’t in it. Or “How to Get Away with Murder” without Viola Davis.

And, let’s be honest, do you think “Lioness” would be the same without Shannon Esra? The point I’m making is that it isn’t often that a show can live on without its protagonist - but it is possible. And that is what Netflix’s “Kings of Jo’burg” proves with Zolisa Xaluva stepping up as Mogomotsi 'Mo' Masire.

Victor Gaxa (Thapelo Mokoena) in a scene from Kings of Joburg 2. Picture: Supplied In a similar vein to how “Black Panther” took the franchise forward in “Wakanda Forever” following the death of Chadwick Boseman, Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production have done the same with the untimely passing of Shona Ferguson (Simon 'Vader' Masire) in July last year. Season 2 picks up from the aftermath of Vader’s demise and Mo inheriting the supernatural family curse from him. What’s commendable about the follow-up series is that it isn’t rushed like the first season, which was given six episodes.

This time, the writers dedicate a little more time to develop the story arcs and characters while building on the intensity of the scenes. With Mo heading the family’s criminal empire, Veronica (Connie Ferguson), who is Simon’s twin, returns after an absence of 20 years. She becomes his right hand and is very protective of Mo. Meanwhile, there is a new detective who is tasked with taking down the Masire family. He is Victor Gaxa (Thapelo Mokoena), and he is unrelenting.

As in the past, the enemies of the Masire family quietly plot on the side. One such person is Zaza (Lunathi Mampofu). The other is the Steenkamp family, headed by Danny (Anthony Coleman). In the week of its launch, “Kings of Jo’burg” held the top spot as a trending show in SA. This is a huge compliment to the makers of the show. Talk about a powerhouse cast, there is Sello Maake ka Ncube, Buhle Samuels, Thembi Seete, Cindi Mahlangu, Altovise Lawrence and Keabetswe 'KB' Motsilanyane.