Doja Cat labels her father Dumisani Dlamini a ‘deadbeat’

American rapper Doja Cat is among the most successful entertainers of her generation. It’s safe to say that she has done amazing. The ‘Demons’ hitmaker recently updated her X bio. The one liner took aim at her father, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini.

“my dads a deadbeat but I did well,” it read. Her 5.6 million followers - with many being from her father’s home country - noticed the updated bio. A deadbeat is refereed to as a father who neglects his responsibilities as a parent, especially one who does not pay child support.

American rapper Doja Cat has updated her bio X and she’s saying how she feels about her father actor Dumisani Dlamini. Picture: Screenshot / X Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has never shied away from speaking on her non-existent relationship with the ‘Sarafina’ actor. In a 2019 interview with Leah Henry on the ‘Quicksilver Show’ back in 2019, Doja Cat revealed how she’s never met her dad and doesn’t have a relationship with him. The following year, a video of the Grammy-award winning artist meeting actress Whoopi Goldberg went viral. In the clip, Goldberg tells Doja Cat that she has met the singer’s father, as they starred together in ‘Sarafina’, but Doja Cat tells Goldberg that she hasn’t herself.

In the past, Dlamini has been accused of using Doja Cat’s name for social media clout. He has been seen using the name “Doja Cat’s father” to promote his events. When Doja Cat won her first Grammy at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2022, Dlamini was one proud father, beaming with pride over his “child’s” win. Social media users, however, were quick to drag him for wanting to shine on his daughter’s name, whom he doesn’t have a relationship with.