WATCH: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a gigantic Barbie invading Dubai

Go big or go home… In this case go HUGE. A gigantic Barbie doll stepping out of an even bigger cardboard has gone viral on social media.

The famous doll dressed in her iconic black and white striped swimming costume with her hair in a top knot and wearing sunglasses, is seen standing nearly as tall as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building which is an indication of just how enormous the figure is. This incredible CGI clip was designed by a creative content agency in the region.

Juhi Rupani, creative director of Eye Studio, which created the video, says she's been blown away by the positive response. She told the National that she’s “never seen anything like it.” “We are a small boutique social media agency in Dubai and we've never, ever seen this kind of reaction to any of our content,” said the creative.

Rupani said she and her team came up with the video during their daily brainstorming sessions. “As a social media agency, we're always thinking about what's trending, and everyone is currently talking about Barbie,” she says.